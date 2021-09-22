Medford beats BP volleyball team in three

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost to Medford (3-2 overall) by scores of 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 in Medford Tuesday.

Macy Lembke had 11 digs for BP (2-9 overall).

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 11 digs, 5 set assists, 1 block; Grace Krejci, 9 digs; Josie Hoffman, 2 kills; Abby Heffling, 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Haven Carlson, 2 kills, 2 ace serves, 1 block, 2 digs; Anna Pauly, 2 kills, 3 digs; Lexi Steckelberg, 3 set assists