Minnesota State Week, College Knowledge Month offer opportunity to apply for free

Students considering their higher education options can apply for admission to any of the 30 colleges and seven universities of Minnesota State without paying an undergraduate application fee for all or part of October as part of Minnesota State Week and College Knowledge Month promotions.

“With more than 3,800 extraordinary academic programs delivered in-person, online, or in hybrid mode, our colleges and universities offer the most affordable and accessible higher education options in the state,” said Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra. “We are very pleased to extend this offer and encourage students to take the next step towards their higher education goals.”

Minnesota State Week is a promotion intended to drive student awareness and virtual and in-person campus visits, as appropriate. This year, Minnesota State Week is October 25 – 31. This timing immediately follows the K-12 MEA break.

College Knowledge Month is a statewide college application initiative that occurs annually during the month of October. The goal is to provide graduating high school seniors, especially underrepresented students, with the support needed to apply for college.

The colleges and universities of Minnesota State will celebrate these initiatives by waiving the undergraduate application fee students often pay when they apply for admission for all or part of October, depending on the school. Applications may be completed online or by contacting the college or university being considered. With the Minnesota State online application, students can apply to one or several Minnesota State colleges or universities by completing the application once.

Most Minnesota State colleges and universities are waiving undergraduate application fees for the full month of October, while some are waiving fees from Oct. 25 – 31 only. Application fees for qualified low-income students and active duty military service members deployed overseas can always be waived at every Minnesota State college and university.

If prompted for a promo code, applicants should use “CKM2021.”

For more information, contact any of the Minnesota State colleges or universities, or visit www.minnstate.edu/minnstatewk.