MnDOT seeks public input for District 6 Freight Plan

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to learn about the District 6 Freight Plan and provide input by visiting district6freightplan.com.

A District 6 Freight Plan is being developed to analyze long-term freight needs of the region’s transportation system. This includes highways, roads, railroads, waterways and air cargo. The plan will provide a clear understanding of the region’s freight system, characteristics of local industry system usage and freight needs and issues. For more information on the development process of the District 6 Freight Plan, visit mndot.gov/ofrw/freight/districtfreightplan/d6.html.

The advisory committee, who is creating this plan, is asking for input from freight carriers and community members about what they experience, so potential improvement can be identified to help freight move more safely and efficiently. The survey is open through Oct. 20, 2021.