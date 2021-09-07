Nadine E. Johnson, 90

Nadine E. Johnson, age 90, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at home in Austin. Nadine Elaine Katzung was born September 25, 1930, in Mansfield, Minnesota, the daughter of Louis and Inger (Svendsen) Katzung. She attended country school and graduated in 1948 from Albert Lea High School. On June 25, 1948, Nadine was united in marriage to Richard A. Johnson at the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, Minnesota. The couple raised four children. Throughout her life, Nadine was a homemaker who loved to quilt and sew. She enjoyed making silver jewelry while living in Arizona for 13 years. Nadine belonged to Grace Lutheran Church in Austin, where she was confirmed in 1944 and was a charter member of Sons of Norway. She worked at First National Bank, was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, and very active with the Grace Lutheran Quilters. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Judy Gunderson of Austin, MN, Daniel Johnson of Austin, MN, David (Lynette) Johnson of Scottsdale, AZ, and Jannette (Gene) LeSage of Johnson City, TN; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and all of her nieces, nephews and families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Inger Katzung; husband, Richard Johnson; son-in-law, Dan Gunderson; sisters, Helen (Lowell) Pepper, Mary Ann (Thomas) Flaten; and sister-in-law, Dolores (Homer Dick) Waite.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery, Albert Lea, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.