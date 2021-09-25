Our Opinion: Lend a hand to support business

Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced a new opportunity to help Minnesota small business owners in the form of the new Main Street COVID Relief Grants program.

At its disposal, the program has $64,200,000 to distribute in the form of grants between $10,000 and $25,000 and will be distributed to a broader array of businesses including those owned by military veterans, women, and Black, Indigenous and people of color individuals.

This is another fantastic opportunity for small businesses to continue walking forward during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, we’re going to need all hands on deck for this one. The application period opened on Sept. 20 and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. This is an incredibly short window that DEED has set and so many small businesses may see this opportunity come and go without really knowing that they would have this chance for help.

If you know a business that might qualify for this grant opportunity, please let them know and certainly encourage them to apply for this money.

Austin and area small businesses have done pretty well weathering the storm, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t take the help when offered.

If you are a small business owner, don’t let this opportunity get away. Any help offered at this point should be taken advantage of to ensure that Austin and all of our area continue moving forward.

Fore more information, along with application information, visit: https://mn.gov/deed/business/financing-business/deed-programs/emergency-programs/main-street/.