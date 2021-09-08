Our Opinion: Ways to support small business

As you may have read this past weekend, Lansing Corners has new owners and a new vision for the future.

Steve Patterson and Brian Miller are reopening the familiar location as Lansing Corners Bar & Grill with plans of adding a brewery sometimes in 2023.

Both owners have long term aspirations with a will to be at the site for the long term and we of course wish them well and all the luck in the world.

In the wake of Labor Day, it’s important to remember small-business owners, like Patterson and Miller, who are putting so much of themselves forward in order to bring a new economic contribution to our area.

It’s also a reminder of how much we need to support our small businesses in any way we can. These businesses, owned by people that we most likely know, have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and are now working to get back to a normal way of doing business.

Granted, that will take some time as the pandemic seems to be with us for a while longer, but things have gradually reopened and our businesses need you now more than ever.

But there is another way for you to help. If you are still looking for work, please consider giving those businesses looking for help a hand by applying. While the economic situation has been looking better over the past few months as mirrored by emerging jobs numbers, there are still plenty of businesses that are looking to hire.

Now is the time to get back in the work force and not only help yourself out, but help contribute to the economic situation as a whole and ensure our small businesses have the strength to continue on.

We are all part of the small businesses community in some way, whether as an owner, employee or patron.

Let’s continue doing what we can to help small businesses continue to find strength because in turn these same businesses make Austin and the area stronger.