Our opinion: Welcome Week a mark of unity

We are currently in the middle of Welcoming Week in Austin, a period of days where we celebrate the diversity that helps our community continue to thrive.

All week, there have been and will be a number of events celebrating Austin’s differing cultures and how they contribute to Austin.

What really stands out about this event is how it’s a community event, where everybody is on board. Welcoming Week is a reflection of all facets within our community and how they come together under one umbrella for the betterment of Austin.

It’s a signal that those of us within Austin have embraced what makes us different and celebrate how that contributes to one community.

The more we can come together and be one, the more that will get done for Austin. It will shine like a beacon that Austin truly is a welcoming environment and that there is room for all.

We are incredibly happy and proud to be a business in such an atmosphere that celebrates one Austin.