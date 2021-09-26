Owatonna football team takes down Austin
The Austin football team lost to Owatonna (2-2 overall) 51-7 in Owatonna Saturday.
Joe Walker ran for 83 yard and a score for the Packers (0-4 overall).
Austin will host Rochester Century (0-4 overall) in its homecoming game at 7 p.m. this Friday.
AUSTIN STATS
Passing: Jack Lang, 2-for-8, 20; Brayden Bishop, 0-for-2
Rushing: Joe Walker, 19-for-83, TD
Receiving: Manny Guy, 1-for-20
Defense: Guy, 1 interception; Nelson, 1 interception; Andrew Sayles, 1 interception
You Might Like
Bruins settle for a split with Minot
The Austin Bruins settled for a weekend split when they lost to the Minot Minotauros (2-3-1 overall) 3-2 in Riverside... read more