Pacelli girls take first in New Richland

The Pacelli girls took first and the Pacelli boys took seventh at the sigh-team New Richland Invite Tuesday.

Kirsten Koopal took first for the Shamrocks and Lexi Lewis was third.

Pacelli boys: Javier CiFuentes (20th, 19:45); Grayson Bickler (27th, 20:24): Jenup Chop (37th, 21:15); Andrew Frederick (42nd, 21:35)

Pacelli girls: Kirsten Koopal (first, 20:59); Lexi Lewis (third, 21:51); Lizzy Frederick (15th, 24:16); Kendahl Lewis (17th, 24:23)