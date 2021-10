The Pacelli boys took 10th and the Pacelli girls took sixth at the ZMKW Invite Thursday.

Kristen Koopal took fourth for the Shamrocks.

RESULTS

Pacelli boys: Javier CiFuentes (28th, 20:10); Andrew Frederick (39th, 20:41); Garyson Bickler (40th, 20:46); Jenup Chop (50th, 21:32)

Pacelli girls: Kirsten Koopal (fourth, 21:03); Lexi Lewis (sixth, 21:33); Lizzy Frederick (30th, 25.14); Kendahl Lewis (42nd, 26:38)