Pacelli’s Koopal takes first at BP Invite

The Pacelli girls took and the Blooming Prairie boys each took second place at the Blooming Prairie Invite Tuesday.

Pacelli’s Kristen Koopal took first place in the girls race with a personal best time of 20:16.

Hosea Baker took second for the Awesome Blossoms boys.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Pine Island 19; 2. Blooming Prairie 76; 3. New Richland-HEG 79; 4. Medford 94; 5. Pacelli 97

Pacelli: Javier CiFuentes (ninth, 19:27); Grayson Bickler (14th, 20:02); Jenup Chop (24th, 22:13); Andrew Fredrick (25th, 22:46)

BP: Hosea Baker (second, 18:54); Jesse Cardenas (13th, 19:59); Stephen Fennell (21st, 21:36); Jaxon Harberts (23rd, 21:49)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Pine Island 25; 2. Pacelli 53; 3. Blooming Prairie 74; 4. New Richland-HEG 85; 5. Medford 126

Pacelli: Kirsten Koopal (first, 20:16); Lexi Lewis (fourth, 21:09); Lizzy Frederick (12th, 23:43); Caitlin Drees (17th, 24:58)

BP: Gloria Hernandez (seventh, 21:56); Emily Miller (14th, 24:05); Chloe McCarthy (13th, 24:04); Emily Anderson (19th, 25:36)