Packer boys blank Wingers

The Austin boys soccer team found its offense after it beat Red Wing (0-4 overall, 0-4 Big Nine) 5-0 in Red Wing Tuesday.

The Packers (1-0-2 overall, 1-0-1 Big Nine) had previously scored just one goal in their first two games combined.

Joel Thwang scored twice for Austin, while Tu Reh, Aidan Martinez and Poe Reh each had one goal.