Packer boys force a tie with Lourdes
The Austin boys soccer team came back to tie Rochester Lourdes (2-3-2 overall) by a score of 2-2 in Rochester Saturday.
The Packers (2-3-3 overall) tied the game when Aiden Martinez scored with 7:51 left in regulation.
Martinez also found Poe Reh for a goal to bring Austin within 2-1 with 32:40 left in regulation.
You Might Like
Lourdes edges out Austin girls soccer team
The Austin girls soccer team lost to Rochester Lourdes (6-1 overall) 2-0 in Art Hass Stadium Saturday. The Packers are... read more