Packer girls net a win over Cougars

The Austin girls tennis team grabbed its first win of the season by edging out Mankato East/Loyola (2-6 overall, 2-3 Big Nine) by a score of 4-3 at Paulson Courts Tuesday.

The Packers (1-2 overall, 1-2 Big Nine) swept the singles matches as Gracie Schmitt and Kaitlin Meirgerd won in two sets and Riley Hetzel and Jenna Hetzel each one in three sets

“This was a great competitive match. I was really proud of our effort and the hard work paid off with the win tonight,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “Riley Hetzel came out after losing the first set and found a way to win at No. 3 singles. She showed a lot of grit in that match. Then with the match in the balance Jenna Hetzel found a way to win at No. 4 singles to give us the team win in her first varsity match. It was a fun match to watch and be a part of.”

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Baylee Knott (ME/L), 6-0 , 6-0 ,

No. 2 Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) def. Brynja Flitter (ME/L) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 Riley Hetzel (A) def. Mylie Gleason (ME/L) 3-6 , 6-4 , 6-0

No. 4 Jenna Hetzel (A) def. Kalea Homich (ME/L) 6-4 , 6-7 , 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Sydney Jacobs/Tiegen Richards (ME/L) def. Samantha Krueger/Emma Haugen (A) 6-3 , 6-3

No. 2 Peyton Stevermer/Addi Wassman (ME/L) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 5-7 , 7-5 , 6-3

No. 3 Hannah Westman/Ashlyn Leddy (ME/L) def. Aunica Groh/Kaitlyn Riskedahl (A) 6-4 , 6-2