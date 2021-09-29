Packer girls shut down by Mayo

The Austin girls soccer team lost to Rochester Mayo (5-4-1 overall, 5-2-1 Big Nine) by a score of 8-0 in Rochester Tuesday.

The Packers (1-9 overall, 1-6 Big Nine) struggled to get things going in the loss.

“We had a lot of fire in certain areas, but we’re definitely feeling the impact of Homecoming and our mindset was somewhere else tonight,” Austin head coach Jake Leivsen said. “We’re looking forward to hosting our game Thursday night.”