Packer girls swimmers fall to Winona in a virtual meet

The Austin girls swimming and diving team lost to Winona 95.5-87.5 in a virtual meet in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

The meet was held virtually due to bussing issues for Winona.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Alivia Hemry, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Mackenzie Carter (second, 2:08.17); Anna Kossman, Sydney Tobak, Kaylee Butts, Lucy Lagervall (third, 2:10.41); Rose Garry, Addison Walsh, Madison Tauger, Anita Rao (fifth, 2:23.44)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boys (third, 2:21.00); Jaycie Pollack (fourth, 2:25.23); Leah Pischke (sixth, 2:36.40)

200-individual medley: Sydney Tobak (second, 2:39.10); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (third, 2:42.78); Kaylee Butts (fourth, 2:45.45)

50-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (second, 27.43); Mackenzie Carter (third, 28.12); Alivia Hemry (fourth, 28.27)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (first, 186.30); Rachel Engelstad (second, 186.15); Reese Norton (fourth, 169.95)

100-freestyle: Lucy Lagervall (third, 1:03.08); Claire Lagervall (fourth, 1:04.99); Anita Rao (sixth, 1:12.20)

500-freestyle: Mackenzie Carter (second, 6:23.71); Lea Pischke (fifth, 7:24.34); Breyona Batalden (sixth, 7:36.55)

200-freestyle relay: Kaylee Butts, Alivia Hemry, Sydney Tobak, Lucy Lagervall (second, 1:55.02); Gracie Greenman, Sydney Lewis, Addison Tobak, Abbie Boysen (fourth, 2:01.05); Rose Garry, Addison Walsh, Claire Lagervall, Jaycie Pollack (fifth, 2:02.67)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (first, 1:06.01); Anna Kossman (third, 1:13.13); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (fifth, 1:17.15)

100-breaststroke: Kaylee Butts (second, 1:19.70); Sydney Tobak (third, 1:22.16); Alivia Henry (fourth, 1:24.67)

400-freestyle relay: Lucy Lagervall, Jaycie Pollack, Madelynn Murely, Anna Kossman (second, 4:19.43); Abbie Boysen, Claire Lagervall, Mackenzie Carter, Ingrid Dolan Peterson (third, 4:20.26); Leah Pischke, Breyona Batalden, Alexa Kraft, Madison Tauger (sixth, 5:01.71)