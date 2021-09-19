Packer girls tennis team drops two at home

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Rochester John Marshall 4-3 and fell to Rochester Mayo 6-1 at Paulson Courts Saturday.

Emma Haugen scored a No. 4 singles victory against the No. 2 ranked Spartans and Abby VanPelt teamed up with Haugen to snag a No. 2 doubles victory against JM for the Packers (1-6 overall, 2-8 Big Nine).

JM 4, Austin 3

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Ginny Hull (JM) 6-2 , 6-1

No. 2 Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) def. Abby Herman (JM) 6-2 , 6-3

No. 3 Grace Abdelkarim (JM) def. Riley Hetzel (A) 4-6 , 6-1 , 6-2

No. 4 Aubrey Ackman (JM) def. Jenna Hetzel (A) 6-0 , 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Stacie Mullenbach/Sarah Mullenbach (JM) def. Samantha Krueger/Reana Schmitt (A) 6-1, 4-6 , 7-6 (5)

No. 2 Abby VanPelt/Emma Haugen (A) def. Teagan Tagtow/Hailey Villar (JM) 6-4 , 4-6 , 11-9

No. 3 Anna Sun/Aria Sikel (JM) def. Aunica Groh/Vida Curtis (A) 6-0 , 6-1

Mayo 6, Austin 1

Singles

No. 1 Aoife Loftus (M) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-2 , 6-0

No. 2 Malea Diehn (M) def. Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) 6-1 , 6-3

No. 3 Ava Khan (M) def. Riley Hetzel (A) 6-0 , 6-1

No. 4 Emma Haugen (A) def. Tea McEacharn (M) 6-3 , 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 Jorden Ruskell/Keely Ryder (M) def. Samantha Krueger/Emma Haugen (A) 6-4, 6-1

No. 2 Audrey Aney/Ella Dozois (M) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 0-6, 0-6

No. 3 Diane Meunier/Ruby Ebbert (M) def. Jenna Hetzel/Vida Curtis (A) 6-1 , 6-1