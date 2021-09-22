Packer girls tennis team edges out AL

The Austin girls tennis team beat Albert Lea (1-9 overall, 1-8 Big Nine) by a score of 4-3 in AL Tuesday.

Gracie Schmitt, Kaitlin Meiergerd and Emma Haugen all scored singles wins for the Packers (3-8 overall, 2-6 Big Nine).

Abby VanPelt and Katie VanPelt won the No. 2 doubles match in three sets to clinch the win.

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Alyssa Jensen (AL) 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) def. Stephanie Vogt (AL) 6-1, 7-5

No. 3 Bree Weilage (AL) def. Riley Hetzel (A) 6-4 , 6-1

No. 4 Emma Haugen (A) def. Emery Nelson (AL) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Hannah Willner/Rachel Doppelhammer (AL) def. Samantha Krueger/Reana Schmitt, (A) 7-5 , 3-6 , 7-5

No. 2 Katie VanPelt/Abby VanPelt (A) def. Marissa Hanson/ Lilly Hyke (AL) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 3 Ava Bremer/Ashlyn Berven (AL) def. Aunica Groh/Vida Curtis (A) 6-4 , 6-2