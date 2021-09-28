Packer girls tennis team falls to Mankato West

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Mankato West (13-4 overall, 9-1 Big Nine) by a score of 5-2 in Mankato Monday.

Emma Haugen won at No. 4 singles for the Packers (5-10 overall, 3-7 Big Nine) and the No. 1 doubles team of Samantha Krueger and Reana Schmitt won as well.

Singles

No. 1 Lauryn Douglas (MW) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 Payton Douglas (MW) def. Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 McKenna Schreiber (MW) def. Riley Hetzel (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 Emma Haugen (A) def. Riley Lowe (MW) 6-3 , 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Samantha Krueger/Reana Schmitt (A) def. Lillian Schmidt/Natalie Zarn (MW) 6-1 , 7-6 (3)

No. 2 Julia Ulman/Ella Betters (MW) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 4-6 , 6-3 , 1-0 (8)

No. 3 Khale Downs/Renn Corley (MW) def. Aunica Groh/Vida Curtis (A) 6-2 , 6-0