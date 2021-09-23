Packer girls tennis team wins second straight match

The Austin girls team won its second match in two days when it beat Faribault 5-2 on the road Wednesday.

The Packers (4-8 overall, 3-6 Big Nine) swept all three doubles matches.

“We played well tonight and it was good to see Reana (Schmitt) and Sam (Krueger) bounce back after a tough loss yesterday,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “Gracie Schmitt won her fifth Big 9 match at No. 1 singles. I can’t remember a player from Austin doing that in quite some time.”

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Stacie Petricka (F), 6-4 , 6-1 ;

No. 2 Lindsay Rauenhorst, (F) def. Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 Hailey Reuvers, (F) def. Riley Hetzel (A) 6-2 , 6-3

No. 4 Emma Haugen (A) def. Leah Nowaczewski (F), 6-0 , 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Samantha Krueger/Reana Schmitt (A) def. Grace Brazil/Nell Gibbs (F), 6-2 , 6-1

No. 2 Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) def. Olivia Bolster/Amairani Rosas (F), 6-2 , 6-1

No. 3 Aunica Groh/Vida Curtis (A) def. Whitney Huberty/Beata Christianson (F), 6-4 , 6-0