Packer swimmers edge out Huskies

The Austin girls swimming and diving team beat Owatonna 94-92 in Owatonna Thursday.

Olivia Walsh took first in the 50-yard freestyle for the Packers and Sydney Tobak won the 100-yard breaststroke.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Olivia Walsh, Kaylee Butts, Sydney Tobak (second, 2:09.38); Anna Kossman, Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Claire Lagervall (third, 2:14.47); Alexa Kraft, Adyson Wradislavsky, Addison Walsh, Rose Garry (sixth, 2:28.29)

200-freestyle: Lucy Lagervall (third, 2:23.24); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (third, 2:23.24); Jaycie Pollack (fifth, 2:28.42)

200-individual medley: Kaylee Butts (first, 2:39.57); Abbie Boysen (second, 2:45.60); Gracie Greenman (fourth, 2:57.98)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (first, 25.82); Alexa Hemry (fourth, 28.14); Mackenzie Carter (fifth, 29.83)

Diving: Reese Norton (second, 159.05); Alayna Kennedy (third, 158.70); Rachel Engelstad (fourth, 156.95)

100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (second, 1:13.62); Madelynn Murley (third, 1:22.68); Madison Tauger (fifth, 1:33.41)

100-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (first, 57.82); Anna Kossman (third, 1:02.55); Lucy Lagervall (fifth, 1:04.56)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (first, 6:25.51); Mackenzie Carter (second, 6:34.91); Abbie Boysen (third, 6:36.43)

200-freestyle relay: Olivia Walsh, Alivia Hemry, Sydney Tobak, Mackenzie Carter (second, 1:52.60); Jaycie Pollack, Rose Garry, Alexa Kraft, Breyona Batalden (fifth, 2:09.02)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (second, 1:08.61); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (fourth, 1:14.19); Anna Kossman (fifth, 1:14.34)

100-breaststroke: Sydney Tobak (first, 1:23.74); Alivia Hemry (second, 1:24.80)

400-freestyle relay: Lucy Lagervall, Abbie Boysen, Madelynn Murley, Ingrid Dolan Peterson (second, 4:29.27); Mackenzie Carter, Claire Lagervall, Anna Kossman, Jaycie Pollack (third, 4:29.27); Anita Rao, Gracie Greenman, Leah Pischke, Madison Tauger (fourth, 4:45.45)