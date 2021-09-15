Packer tennis team blanked by Panthers

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Rochester Century (7-3 overall, 5-1 Big Nine) by a score of 7-0 in Paulson Courts Tuesday.

Austin (2-6 overall, 1-4 Big Nine) lost six of the seven matches in two sets.

Singles

No. 1 Paige Sargent (RC) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 Julia Baber (RC) def. Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 Reetu Gurung (RC) def. Riley Hetzel (A) 6-2 , 6-2

No. 4 Kaitlin Osburn (RC) def. Jenna Hetzel (A) 7-5 , 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Jenny Yan/Zoey Chen (RC) def. Samantha Krueger/Emma Haugen (A) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 2 Sarah Nevenheim/Sarah Yilma (RC) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 7-6 (7), 6-3

No. 3 Ashna Sanwal/Naomi Nevenheim (RC) def. Aunica Groh/Vida Curtis (A) 6-1 , 6-0