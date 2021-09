Packer tennis team gets a split in Waconia

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Jordan 6-1 and the Packers beat Waconia 6-1 in Waconia Saturday.

Kaitlyn Riskedahl won her first varsity singles match at No. 4 against Waconia for the Packers (6-10 overall).

Jordan 6, Austin 1

Singles

No. 1 Emily Randolph (J) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Maddie Olinger (J) def. Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 Makayla Haugen (J) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 Riley Steinhaus (J) def. Aunica Groh (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Reana Schmitt/Samantha Krueger (A) def. Cailin Friary/Dyllan Wellhausen (J) 6-4 , 6-2

No. 2 Jade Thach/Evy Menden (J) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 4-6 , 6-3 , 10-7

No. 3 Trinity Thorstad/Cora Wulf (J) def. Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Vida Curtis (A) 6-0 , 6-0

Austin 6, Waconia 1

Singles

No. 1 Claudia Barambio (W) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-3 , 2-6 , 10-5

No. 2 Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) def. Allison Bloem (W) 6-2 , 6-2

No. 3 Emma Haugen (A) def. Kate Davis (W) 6-2 , 6-1

No. 4 Kaitlyn Riskedahl (A) def. Kaethe Ludford (W) 6-4 , 1-6 , 10-4

Doubles

No. 1 Samantha Krueger/Reana Schmitt (A) def. Ashley Bryfczynski/Avery Heyer (W) 6-1 , 0-6 , 10-4

No. 2 Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) def. Brianna Bollig/Mackena Forster (W) 6-4 , 0-6 , 10-7

No. 3 Aunica Groh/Vida Curtis (A) def. Chayse Saunders/Anna Braun (W) 7-5 , 7-5