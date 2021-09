Packer volleyball team is swept by Tigers

The Austin volleyball team lost to Albert Lea (7-8 overall, 1-5 Big Nine) by scores of 25-15, 25-18, 25-13 in AL Tuesday.

Chloe Jenkins had 13 set assists for the Packers (1-12 overall, 0-5 Big Nine).

Austin stats: Kennedy Bell, 5 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Joy Deng, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Thwol Othow, 3 kills, 1 assist; Emily Hjelmen, 3 kills; Peyton Manahan, 2 kills, 6 digs; Chloe Jenkins, 1 kill, 13 assists, 5 digs