Packer volleyball team plays a solid second game in loss at unbeaten Century

The Austin volleyball team lost to Rochester Century (7-3 overall, 3-0 Big Nine) by scores of 25-4, 25-22, 25-8 in Rochester Tuesday.

Chloe Jenkins had 12 set assists for the Packers (1-11 overall, 0-3 Big Nine).

“Two of the scores were very lopsided, however in game two we led most of the way. We made a superior team very frustrated,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “This new competitive Austin volleyball program is something new for our opponents. It is very exciting.”

Austin Stats: Thwol Othow, 3 kills 2 blocks; Joy Deng, 3 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Peyton Manahan, 2 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Kennedy Bell, 2 kills, 6 digs; Chloe Jenkins, 12 assists, 2 kills, 2 digs; Ava Denzer, 8 digs