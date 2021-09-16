Packers put up a good showing at 24-team Mayo CC Invite

The Austin boys took 15th and the Packer girls finished in 13th place at the Rochester Mayo Invite Thursday.

Marissa Shute took 15th for the Packer girls and Thomas Herrick took 41st for the boys.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rosemount 40; 2. Onalaska 53; 3. Stillwater 70; 4. Owatonna 132; 5. Eastview 154; 6. Rochester Century 235; 7. Rochester Lourdes 242; 8. Rochester Mayo 252; 9. Rochester John Marshall 309; 10. Luverne 314; 11. Albert Lea 329; 12. Red Wing 331; 13. Stewartville 334; 14. Winona 338; 15. Austin 348; 16. Planview-Elgin-Millville 488; 17. St. Charles 490; 18. Chatfield 499; 19. Winona Cotter 508; 20. Kasson-Mantorville 508; 21. ZMKW 556; 22. La Crescent 577; 23. Schaeffer Academy 588; 24. Byron 614

Austin: Thomas Herrick (41st, 18:10.90); Joseph Garry (68th, 19:00.01); Thomas Asmus (71st, 19:03.70); Ryder Bergstrom (79th, 19:35.56); Jackson Barry (89th, 19:47.10); Kaden Murley (98th, 19:57.72); Matthew Grush (107th, 20:19.33)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Stillwater 55; 2. Rochester Century 94; 3. Eastview 123; 4. Luverne 144; 5. Owatonna 161; 6. Rosemount 195; 7. Red Wing 271; 8. Onalaska 272; 9. Burnsville 272; 10. Chatfield 289; 11. Winona Cotter 291; 12. Rochester Mayo 298; 13. Austin 299; 14. Rochester Lourdes 301; 15. Byron 335; 16. Rochester John Marshall 368; 17. Winona 394; 18. La Crescent 455; 19. Stewartville 475; 20. St. Charles 568

Austin: Marissa Shute (15th, 21:02.55); Nadia Vaughn (19th, 21:20.40); Cassidy Shute (54th, 22:38.12); Lillyan Weise (117th, 25:52.95); Lily Quandt (121st, 26:00.25)