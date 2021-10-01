Panthers beat Awesome Blossoms in four

Published 10:13 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost to New Richland-HEG by scores of 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 in New Richland Thursday.

Macy Lemke had 14 digs for BP (3-15 overall).

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 9 set assists, 14 digs, 2 aces; Madi Lea, 12 digs; Grace Krejci, 11 digs, 3 kills; Josie Hoffman, 11 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces; Abby Hefling, 7 kills; Haven Carlson, 8 kills; Anna Pauly, 4 kills, Lexi Steckelberg, 9 set assists

