Paul A. Yerhart, 62

Paul Allen Yerhart, age 62, of Austin, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Paul was born February 18, 1959 in Austin, MN to Donald and Darlene (Yanzer) Yerhart. He grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School. Paul spent his career as a building maintenance supervisor, overseeing large residential buildings and/or properties. He enjoyed repairing everything, from cars to large boiler systems. Paul grew up as a member of the now dissolved, Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Brownsdale, Minnesota. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, coloring, painting, and spending time with family.

Survivors include his mother, Darlene (Yanzer) Yerhart of Lansing, MN; son, Jeremy Yerhart of Glencoe, MN; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Paul Phan of Eden Prairie, MN; sister, Pamela Reineke of New Richland, MN; brother and brother-in-law, Steve Yerhart and David Anderson of Richfield, MN; sister, Angie Yerhart of Austin, MN.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Yerhart of Lansing, MN; brother, David Yerhart of Lansing, MN; brother-in-law, Duane Reineke of New Richland, MN; niece, Krista Reineke of New Richland, MN.

Please join us for Paul’s Celebration of Life at noon on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Mayer Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour before the Celebration of Life at Mayer Funeral Home. A private interment in Lansing Cemetery will be held at a later date.

