Photos: AHS Homecoming king and queen named

On Wednesday afternoon, in Knowlton Auditorium Austin High School crowned the 2022 Homecoming king and queen: Gage Manahan and Kelijah Greene.

The rest of the king court included Victor Idris, Emmanuel Manyuon, Kyle Mayer and Derek Wynn. The queen court included Kennedy Bell, Hewan Dagmawi, Hope Dudycha and Meredith Murphy.

The Austin Packers will take on Rochester Century Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Homecoming game.