Photos: Another day on the farm
Third graders from Austin, Pacelli and Lyle schools took to the country Tuesday for the annual Day on the Farm.
It’s an opportunity to see first hand what goes on at a farm with experiences available to meet some animals, see what they eat and see some of the technology that goes into today’s farming operation.
