Photos: People remember 9/11 20 years later
Saturday morning, people gathered at the Veterans Memorial to remember 20 years since the events of 9/11.
Starting with church’s ringing their bells at 8:46 marking the moment American Airlines flight 11 struck the north tower of the World Trade Center, the service looked back in remembrance of those who died that day.
You Might Like
Hoops Dream
College student with Austin ties, brings home bronze medal from Tokyo Paralympics If you were at the 2008 ceremony... read more