Rebels hold serve to sweep Athletics

LYLE — The Southland volleyball team bounced back from a slow start in the opening game to run out a convincing victory over Lyle-Pacelli by scores of 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 Tuesday.

The Athletics jumped out to an 11-7 lead early, but the Rebels (2-3 overall) had a big answer when Lynsey Wilson stepped up to the service line and put together an 11-point serving run that put her team up 18-12.

“After we got a few kills, we fed off that energy,” said Wilson, who added eight digs. “I felt a little pressure at the serving line, but once it kept going over and over and they were making mistakes on their own, I felt a lot better about my serves. I was feeling a lot better about serving it.”

Southland closed out the first game when Maddy Bhend served six straight points.

The Rebels were able to get back in it behind the hitting of Bailey Johnson, who finished with nine kills, and Jaselyn Sathre, who had four kills.

“It wasn’t necessarily them (affecting us) early on. We just didn’t come in playing our game,” Johnson said. “Our main thing is to get on offense. We need to get the ball over and instead of playing defense, we want to be attacking on offense.”

The Rebels quickly built a 7-1 lead in the second game, but L-P led 6-3 early in the third game before Southland took over.

The Rebels are adjusting to a new lineup this season and Johnson said everyone is slowly getting on the same page.

“We’re basically a brand new team,” Johnson said. “We were in a little bit of a rough patch at the beginning of the season, but we’re coming together and we really understand each other’s games.”

Southland stats: Bailey Johnson, 9 kills, 1 block; Jaselyn Sathre, 4 kills; Maddy Bhend, 9 set assists, 3 ace serves; Bria Nelsen, 4 set assists; Lynsey Wilson, 8 digs; Katie Popenhagen, 1 block; Nora Schmitz, 4 ace serves

LP stats: Olivia Heard, 1 kill, 2 digs; Kearah Schaeffer, 1 kill, 1 dig; Metach Oman, 2 blocks; Alana Rogne, 7 kills, 1 block, 3 digs, 5 aces; Avari Drennan, 2 kills, 9 set assists, 2 blocks, 6 digs