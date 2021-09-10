September 10, 2021

Rebels score their first win

By Daily Herald

Published 9:39 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021

The Southland volleyball team beat Kingsland 20-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18 in Adams Thursday.

Nora Schmitz had 30 digs for the Rebels (1-3 overall).

Southland stats: Jaselyn Sathre 11 kills, 1 block; Maddy Bhend 24 assists; Bailey Johnson 11 kills, 21 digs, 1.5 blocks, 2 aces; Bria Nelsen 7 assists, 2 aces; Nora Schmitz 30 digs; Lynsey Wilson 4 aces; Hattie Wiste 6 kills, 19 digs, 2 aces; Katie Popenhagen 1.5 blocks

