Richards scores twice as Bruins open with a win
The Austin Bruins opened their regular season with a 6-1 win over Wichita Falls in Blaine Wednesday.
The game was tied 1-1 after the first period, but Austin put up three goals in the second to take over. Jens Richards scored twice for Austin and Carson Riddle had a goal and an assist.
Hudson Hodges stopped 15 shots to get the win for Austin (1-0 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
WF 1 0 0 – 1
Austin 1 3 2 – 6
First period
(A) Jens Richards (power play) 5:25
(WF) Riley Brueck (Drew Vieten, Jake Blanchett) (power play) 12:49
Second period
(A) Dylan Gajewski (Xavier Jean-Louis) :29
(A) Carson Riddle (Sutter Muzzatti) 6:44
(A) Richards (power play) Jack Malinski 18:59
Third period
(A) Alex Trombley (A) (power play) (Austin Salani, Marian Haborak) (power play) 10:58
(A) Franklin Dovorany (Riddle, Salani) 17:44
Shots: Austin – 44; WF – 16
Power plays: Austin – 3-for-5; WF – 1-for-3
Packer volleyball team plays a solid second game in loss at unbeaten Century
The Austin volleyball team lost to Rochester Century (7-3 overall, 3-0 Big Nine) by scores of 25-4, 25-22, 25-8 in... read more