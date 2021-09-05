Rohler Rink in Brownsdale destroyed by fire

Brownsdale lost an entertainment hub late Saturday night after a fire completely destroyed the structure.

The Brownsdale Fire Department responded to the structure at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night and pictures circulating on Facebook showed the structure completely engulfed.

Austin, along with Dexter, Rose Creek and Adams fire departments, provided mutual aid. The State Fire Marshall is currently investigating the blaze.

