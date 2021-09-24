Several hogs killed in Thursday evening semi accident

About 20 hogs were killed after a semi-trailer transporting them rolled into a ditch on Thursday evening.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Mower County deputies were dispatched at about 6:36 p.m. pm Thursday to the intersection of 200th Street (County Road 3) and 640th Avenue on a report of a one-vehicle accident involving a semi-trailer loaded with about 170 hogs.

The semi’s driver was uninjured and indicated he had taken the corner too close, causing the trailer to roll into the southwest corner of the ditch.

Firefighters from Adams and Rose Creek and Mower County Emergency Management staff responded to the scene and assisted with the transfer of the hogs to another trailer. Approximately 20 hogs died in the crash and were transported for rendering.

The scene was cleared at 12:23 a.m. on Friday.