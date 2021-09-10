Southland, LeRoy-Ostrander students presenting ‘Matilda’
“Matilda” is coming to the brand new Southland stage this month.
Over 35 students from both Southland and LeRoy-Ostrander school districts will be presenting “Matilda the Musical,” based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl. The performances, split into two days at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 26, will be the grand opening performance of the new stage and theatre that was built during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The musical itself got moved up eight weeks out of an abundance of caution.
The musical’s narrative centres on Matilda, a precocious young girl with the gift of telekinesis, who loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school, and helps her teacher to reclaim her life.
People can reserve their tickets at losmusicalreservations@gmail.com. The price is $6 for students and seniors and $8 for adults.
Cast
In alphabetical order
* Denotes LeRoy-Ostrander student
Blue Cast Red Cast
Matilda Ava Golombowski Kailyn Schneider
Trunchbull & *Lindsay Bergan
Entertainer
Ms. Honey Katie Popenhagen Lydia Wilde
Mr. Wormwood & Hogan Bergene
Rudolpho
Mrs. Wormwood *Kylie Welsh Lynsey Wilson
Michael Aidan Kiefer
Mrs. Phelps Alanna Wagner Myiah Wagner
Escapologist Brede Nelsen
Acrobat Zoe Steinkamp
Lavender Catrina Main
Brook (Bruce) Cecilia Wiste
Amanda Mirenna Galle
Nigel Emerson Felten
Doctor Bennett Mullenbach
Entertainer Navin Britt
Boarding school students: Olivia Bennett, Shyann Brinkman, Aveda Gallee, Willow Dugan Jones, Jovie Johnson, Lillian McKay, Blakely Meyer, *Ayla Reburn, *Max Reburn, Hunter Staples, Derek Steinkamp, *Taylor Stoopes, Brailyn Swenson, Bobbie Jo Viker, RaeLynne Voigt, Molly Wiste
Crew
Director/Costumes/Props: Madlain Vander
Music Director: Jenna Steinkamp
Stage Manager/ Light Design: Tom Flaherty
Sound & Mic’s: Pete Jacobsen RMS Sound/Light Production
Set Design: Gordy Handeland
Choreography/Asst. Stage Manager: Macy Klaehn
Back Stage Crew: Lydia Reinartz, Emma Mandt
Make Up/ Hair: Kylie Stafford
Box Office/Will Call: Anna Sathre / Melanie Welsh
House Manager: Kelli Popenhagen
Ushers: Kara Golombowki, Michelle Nelsen, Tammy Wiste
