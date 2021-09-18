Southland takes down Kingsland

The Southland football team beat Kingsland 36-14 on the road Friday.

Harrison Hanna ran for 108 yards and three scores for the Rebels (1-2 overall).

“It was a very good football game and we played great team ball,” Southland head coach Shawn Kennedy said. “They were spying on Brendan (Kennedy) and we were able to get Harrison going in the running game.”

Rushing: Brendan Kennedy, Harrison Hanna, 15-for-108, 3 TDs; 8-for-104; Christian Luthe, 12-for-43, TD; Noah Bauer, 1-for-22; Ethan Stern, 1-for-3

Passing: Harrison Hanna, 6-for-16, 135, 135, TD

Receiving: Jack Bruggeman, 1-for-78, TD; Brendan Kennedy, 4-for-52; Sam Boe, 1-for-5