Southland volleyball team falls to Lanesboro

The Southland volleyball team lost to Lanesboro (7-2 overall) by scores of 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 on the road Thursday.

Lynsey Wilson had 10 digs for the Rebels (2-4 overall).

Southland stats: Katie Popenhagen, 4 kills; Bailey Johnson, 3 kills, 1 ace; Maddy Bhend, 6 set assists; Lynsey Wilson, 10 digs, 1 ace