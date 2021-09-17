Southland volleyball team falls to Lanesboro
The Southland volleyball team lost to Lanesboro (7-2 overall) by scores of 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 on the road Thursday.
Lynsey Wilson had 10 digs for the Rebels (2-4 overall).
Southland stats: Katie Popenhagen, 4 kills; Bailey Johnson, 3 kills, 1 ace; Maddy Bhend, 6 set assists; Lynsey Wilson, 10 digs, 1 ace
