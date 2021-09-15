Superlarks sweep Wolverines
The Grand Meadow volleyball team swept Glenville-Emmons (3-6 overall) by scores of 25-16, 25-9, 25-18 in Glenville Tuesday.
River Landers had 11 kills for GM (9-4 overall).
GM stats: Anna Oehlke 6 kills; Emma Grafe 11 assists, 4 aces; River Landers 11 kills, 4 blocks; Isabelle Pretty 8 assists, 3 blocks
