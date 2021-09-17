Two charged with meth sales

Two Austin men who allegedly sold large amounts of methamphetamine to police informants in different cases made their first appearances this week in Mower County District Court.

Christopher Alan Rickerl

Christopher Alan Rickerl, also known as Taco, 27, has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine.

According to the court complaint, detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on May 17 about purchasing drugs from Rickerl. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with purchase money and an audio/video device. The CRI was then monitored as he met with Rickerl at a location in the City of Austin. Rickerl sold the CRI 27.388 grams of methamphetamine, which the CRI then turned over to police at a predetermined location.

The CRI confirmed Rickerl sold him the drugs. A detective reviewed the video and observed a distinctive brass knuckles tattoo on Rickerl’s forearm.

A review of Rickerl’s criminal record shows prior convictions for drug possession and sales.

Rickerl will appear in court again on Sept. 23.

Joseph Perry White

Joseph Perry White, 35, has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale of 17 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the court complaint, detectives met with a CRI on Nov. 12 about purchasing methamphetamine from White. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with purchase money and an audio/video device. The CRI was then monitored as he went to a location in Austin. White arrived at the location shortly after, got into the CRI’s vehicle and sold him 27.807 grams of methamphetamine.

The CRI then met with police at a predetermined location, surrendered the methamphetamine and confirmed White sold him the drugs.

A review of White’s criminal record shows that he is currently on probation for second-degree drug possession.

White will appear in court again on Sept. 23.