Vikings start fast, but can’t hold against Knights
The Hayfield football team couldn’t hold on to a 14-point lead in the first quarter as it lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-2 overall) 28-14 in Kenyon Saturday.
Karver Heydt scored a pair of first quarter TDs for the Vikings (0-4 overall), but the Knights scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.
HAYFIELD STATS
Passing: Ethan Pack, 18-for-36, 179, TD, 3 INT
Receiving: Isaac Matti, 8-for-92; Karver Hedyt, 3-for-31, TD; Keegan Bronson, 2-for-14; Dawson Andree, 1-for-9; D. Waldner, 2-for-4
Rushing: Karver Heydt, 10-for-26, TD; Pack, 3-for-8; Andree, 1-for-5
You Might Like
Copely’s big punt return vaults Superlarks over Lions
The Grand Meadow football team handed Spring Grove (2-1 overall) its first loss of the season when the Superlarks won... read more