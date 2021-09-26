Vikings start fast, but can’t hold against Knights

The Hayfield football team couldn’t hold on to a 14-point lead in the first quarter as it lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-2 overall) 28-14 in Kenyon Saturday.

Karver Heydt scored a pair of first quarter TDs for the Vikings (0-4 overall), but the Knights scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

HAYFIELD STATS

Passing: Ethan Pack, 18-for-36, 179, TD, 3 INT

Receiving: Isaac Matti, 8-for-92; Karver Hedyt, 3-for-31, TD; Keegan Bronson, 2-for-14; Dawson Andree, 1-for-9; D. Waldner, 2-for-4

Rushing: Karver Heydt, 10-for-26, TD; Pack, 3-for-8; Andree, 1-for-5