Walk for Animals is this Sunday

The Mower County Humane society will be hosting the 25th annual Walk for the Animals on Sunday at Todd Park. Registration will begin at 1 p.m. and the walk will start at 2 p.m.

Austin Police Department Det. Derek Ellis and K9 Rudy will lead the walk with the pair showing off Rudy’s award-winning skills with a demonstration.

New this year, Godfather’s Pizza will be available with a slice of pizza and a pop or water available for $5. Michaela Tews, who is a photographer of pets, is donating her time and equipment to take pictures of either the owner/pet or just the pet. A suggested donation is $20.

A game of Heads or Tails will be played for a donation of $5. A person will get a necklace and be eligible to play. The last person standing at the end of the game will win half of the donated pot.

Prizes will also be available for different categories.

Currently MCHS is home to 30 dogs and 130 kittens/cats. Operation of the facility relies on donations and the shelter is run 100% by volunteers. Every dollar earned at this event will go directly to the pets rescued.

MCHS is also currently sponsoring three more low-cost spay/neuter clinics for cats and dogs in the county. If someone has a pet in need of a spay/neuter, they should go online to mnsnap.org to sign up. This group will be coming to the MCHS on Oct. 1, Nov. 5, and Dec. 3. People are encouraged to have unfixed pets fixed. During the COVID-19 pandemic the number of strays in communities was high because of the veterinary clinic shut down on spays/neuters.