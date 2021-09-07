Weekend rain helps contain northeast Minnesota wildfires

ISABELLA — Cooler temperatures and weekend rain showers helped fire crews who are working to contain wildfires in northeast Minnesota.

As of Sunday the Greenwood Fire burning west of Isabella remained at just over 26,000 acres (40.63 square miles) and was 37% contained, Minnesota Public Radio News reported. Officials managing the fire say the threat to cabins, homes and recreational sites in the area is diminished, thanks to favorable weather and firefighting efforts.

More than 400 firefighters are working on the fire.

The Greenwood Fire was caused by lightening and has burned 14 homes and cabins and several dozen other structures since it was first spotted Aug. 15. About 200 homes and cabins remain evacuated.

Meanwhile the two largest fires burning within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness also remained quiet over the weekend.