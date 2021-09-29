September 29, 2021

Wolverines get past Rebels in four games

Published 9:46 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The Southland volleyball team lost to Glenville-Emmons (5-8 overall) by scores of 25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18 in Adams Tuesday.

Bailey Johnson had 13 kills and 17 digs for the Rebels (4-6 overall).

Southland stats: Jaselyn Sathre 3 blocks; Maddy Bhend, 14 assists; Bailey Johnson, 13 kills, 17 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Bria Nelsen, 5 assists; Hattie Wiste, 5 kills, 17 digs

