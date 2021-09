Wolverines sweep Lyle-Pacelli

The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team lost to Glenville-Emmons (3-5 overall, 2-2 SEC) by scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 on the road Thursday.

Alana Rogne had 10 digs for LP (0-5 overall).

LP stats: Olivia Heard 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Alana Rogne 3 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace; Avari Drennan 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces