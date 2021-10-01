Adams man charged with sexually abusing teen

An Adams man who allegedly sexually abused a teen girl made his first appearance on Friday in Mower County District Court.

Christopher Leland Swenson, 36, has been charged with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 16 – significant relationship – multiple acts, felony attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim 13 to 15 – position of authority, and two counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim 13 to 15 – position of authority.

According to the court complaint, a child protection worker contacted the Mower County Sheriff’s Office regarding a sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl. During an interview, the victim disclosed that she had been sexually abused three times by Swenson, who was known to her.

The victim said the abuse occurred between August or September of 2019 and the summer months of 2020. On each occasion, Swenson got in bed with her and touched her inappropriately both over and under her clothes. She indicated that on one occasion, she pretended to be asleep because she was afraid, while during another, she was able to stop it by waking up.

Swenson denied abusing the victim to law enforcement, saying that if someone is asleep, they are not always aware of what they are doing.

Swenson will appear in court again on Oct. 11.