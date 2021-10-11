Annabell M. Benson, 91 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society-Comforcare.

Annabell Mae was born July 7, 1930 in Blackduck, Minnesota to Frederick William and Anna Cecilia (Sorberg) Benson. She was a graduate of Blackduck High School, and went on to earn her teaching degree from Bemidji State. Her entire teaching career has been in Minnesota public education. She began in Williams, and then later taught in Litchfield, Hutchinson, and Austin.

Annabell was a very active and faithful member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Her life long passion has been the education of children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Nile and Willie.

Annabell is survived by her sister Joanne Skumatz of Edina; nephews Kurt (Darlene) Benson and Mark (Debra) Benson, all of Blackduck; nieces Gail Lidinsky of Florida, and Annie (Shane) Morin of the Twin Cities.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials in Annabell’s memory may be directed to St. Olaf Lutheran Church.