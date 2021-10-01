APS hires new Finance and Operations Director

Austin Public Schools has announced that Andrew Adams will become the next executive director of Finance and Operations for the district.

“Mr. Adams will provide critical leadership and coordination in the administration of the District’s financial funds, accounting systems, operating budgets and monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports in compliance with all state and federal reporting requirements,” said Superintendent Dr. Joey Page. “We look forward to him joining our District in the next coming weeks.”

Adams, who will be taking over for outgoing Executive Director of Finance and Operations Lori Volz, has served as the director of finance and operations for Faribault Public Schools since July 2019, and has worked in various capacities in the educational field for more than 10 years.

“The current state of public finance and education [requires] us to think outside the box in both funding and delivery of services,” Adams said, “[and] we must capitalize on innovations in instruction … and continue to strive to close the achievement gap that continues to plague our students and systems across the state.”

