August standoff suspect receives burglary, child porn charges

An Austin man who was arrested in August after a police standoff has received additional criminal charges.

Ryan Christopher Collins, 32, has been charged with six counts of felony possess pornographic work involving a minor, as well as felony first-degree burglary – assault person in building/on property, felony first-degree burglary – occupied dwelling, and misdemeanor domestic assault from a separate case.

Collins was arrested on Aug. 20 after fleeing a police officer and entering an apartment in the 400 block of Third Avenue Southeast, resulting in a police standoff that ended after Collins was found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle in the garage. Court documents state that during the arrest, police seized two cell phones belonging to Collins and received search warrants for each one. While reviewing the contents of one of the phones, a detective located child pornography on the device.

The detective was granted a second search warrant to include child pornography and located several videos of children engaging in various sexual acts.

Collins was arrested again on Oct. 8 in the 200 block of 12th Street Northwest while trying to evade police searching for him in connection to a reported burglary and assault that occurred at about 1:49 p.m. at an apartment in the 200 block of 31st Street Southwest. The reporting party said that Collins, whom she knew, kicked his way into her apartment after they had an argument over the phone. She indicated that Collins assaulted her, then fled the scene on a bicycle.

Collins is currently awaiting disposition on charges of second-degree drug possession and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle stemming from the Aug. 20 incident. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Collins will appear in court again on Oct. 21.